Women's Football

Rangers romped to a 13-0 win against Rossvale to canter into the quarter-finals of the women's Scottish Cup.

Lizzie Arnot notched a hat-trick in the one-sided contest at Petershill Park, with nine different players on target.

Cup holders Celtic scored five to beat Boroughmuir Thistle 5-0 at Meadowbank, with Tegan Bowie scoring in the first minute and Cloe Craig netting twice.

Glasgow City also won 5-0 at home to SWPL1 rivals Aberdeen as Miracle Porter grabbed a debut goal.

Mairead Fulton grabbed a double for the league leaders.

Glasgow Girls, rock bottom of the top flight without a point, enjoyed a 2-0 success at Ayr United.

Motherwell were 4-0 winners against Montrose 4-0 and Hibs beat East Fife by the same score, while Lisa Swanson scored the only goal as Kilmarnock edged out Jeanfield Swifts.

More to follow.

Women's Scottish Cup results

Rossvale 0-13 Rangers

Boroughmuir Thistle 0-5 Celtic

Glasgow City 5-0 Aberdeen

Ayr United 0-2 Glasgow Girls

Motherwell 4-0 Montrose

Hibernian 4-0 East Fife

Kilmarnock 1-0 Jeanfield Swifts