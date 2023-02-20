Watford v West Bromwich Albion

WatfordWatford20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|32
|21
|9
|2
|63
|27
|36
|72
|2
|Sheff Utd
|32
|18
|7
|7
|54
|30
|24
|61
|3
|Middlesbrough
|33
|17
|6
|10
|56
|38
|18
|57
|4
|Luton
|32
|13
|11
|8
|39
|32
|7
|50
|5
|Sunderland
|32
|13
|10
|9
|47
|34
|13
|49
|6
|Millwall
|31
|14
|7
|10
|39
|32
|7
|49
|7
|Blackburn
|32
|15
|4
|13
|34
|37
|-3
|49
|8
|Watford
|32
|12
|11
|9
|38
|35
|3
|47
|9
|Norwich
|32
|13
|7
|12
|43
|36
|7
|46
|10
|West Brom
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|33
|7
|45
|11
|Coventry
|32
|12
|9
|11
|35
|33
|2
|45
|12
|Swansea
|32
|11
|9
|12
|45
|47
|-2
|42
|13
|Hull
|33
|11
|9
|13
|38
|47
|-9
|42
|14
|Preston
|32
|11
|9
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|42
|15
|Bristol City
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|41
|1
|41
|16
|Reading
|32
|12
|5
|15
|35
|47
|-12
|41
|17
|QPR
|33
|10
|9
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|39
|18
|Birmingham
|32
|10
|8
|14
|37
|42
|-5
|38
|19
|Stoke
|32
|10
|7
|15
|36
|39
|-3
|37
|20
|Cardiff
|33
|9
|8
|16
|25
|36
|-11
|35
|21
|Rotherham
|32
|7
|12
|13
|34
|44
|-10
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|30
|43
|-13
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|32
|7
|10
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|31
|24
|Wigan
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|50
|-21
|31
