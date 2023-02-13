Last updated on .From the section Luton

Marvelous Nakamba joined Aston Villa in 2019 and has made 68 appearances for the Premier League club

Marvelous Nakamba is relishing the intensity of the Championship as he looks to help Luton reach the play-offs for a second successive season.

The 29-year-old made his first start for the Hatters in their 1-1 draw at Coventry, having arrived on loan from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day.

Zimbabwe international Nakamba had a knee injury last season and had not played for Villa this term.

"Life happens and now is the time to get back [into it]," he said.

"The injury came up after I had been player of the month. I am really grateful to Luton for giving me the chance. I'm going to give everything and always be positive."

Nakamba was slotted into a role in front of the defence by boss Rob Edwards, with the primary task of breaking up Coventry possession.

"It was up to me to be alert, and to be ready for counter-attacks by them," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I am looking forward to helping the team achieve the project. I like the intensity of the Championship and there are a lot of games here."

Nakamba's former Villa team-mate Henri Lansbury and fellow Zimbabwean Admiral Muskwe have been helping him settle in at Kenilworth Road.

"There are good lads in the dressing room, they are good players - it's more like a family," he said.

"I didn't have to be solitary, everyone has been welcoming me, so it's easy for me to get on with every player."

Luton are fourth in the table, four points clear of Sunderland, the team immediately below the top six - but 12 points adrift of the top two.

They are away to Preston on Tuesday before a home game against leaders Burnley on Saturday.