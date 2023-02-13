Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Bentancur scored against Leicester City before having to go off injured

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old suffered the problem during the 4-1 defeat by Leicester City on Saturday when he was replaced after 65 minutes.

Spurs said Bentancur had "ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee".

"The midfielder will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff," they added.

The Uruguay international, who had given Spurs the lead against Foxes, was hurt following a collision with Nampalys Mendy.

He needed oxygen and, while a stretcher had been sent on for him, he was able to walk off.

Bentancur was part of his country's squad at the 2022 World Cup and has made 26 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

Spurs are already without keeper Hugo Lloris after he was ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury and midfielder Yves Bissouma, who needs an operation to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

The London club are away at AC Milan in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday and will also be missing midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for that game as he is suspended.