Zadorsky's Canada will face the United States in the SheBelieves Cup on 17 February

Tottenham captain Shelina Zadorsky will receive as much support as she needs amid an ongoing row after Canada's women's team threatened to strike, says Spurs boss Rehanne Skinner.

The proposed player strike, over funding cuts and lack of pay equity, was called off after threats of legal action by Canada Soccer.

Centre-back Zadorsky, 30, has played 87 times for Canada.

And Skinner promised her Spurs would provide "whatever she needs from us".

Speaking after Tottenham's 2-1 Women's Super League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday, Skinner said: "We have got really good relationship with the Canadian staff so obviously they're in the thick of it as well but whatever Shelina needs from us in these moments, she has got the support and full backing from the club.

"We talk about these things a lot so they can go into an environment where they can feel settled and continue to train and play well.

"Naturally when you believe in something, it is important you stand up for what you believe in and ultimately that is the process they are in the middle of.

"Hopefully they get to a really good outcome that has been talked about in the past and then they can move forward in preparation for the World Cup."

The threat to strike came four months before Canada are due to play in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite calling off the action because they "cannot afford the risks", Canada captain Christine Sinclair wrote on Twitter: external-link "This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win."

Sinclair added that the team would play the SheBelieves Cup tournament, which starts on 16 February and also features Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, "in protest".

Canada Soccer met with representatives of the women's player's union on Saturday.

In a statement released by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association, the players said they would return to training from Sunday.

However, they emphasised that they still believe the national team programme is "unacceptable" and that Canada Soccer needs to do more to support the players.