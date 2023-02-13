Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Brian Lee was appointed an MBE in 2015 for services to sport

Former Wycombe manager and chairman Brian Lee has died at the age of 86.

He led the club to four Isthmian League titles in the 1970s and was later involved as chairman in appointing Martin O'Neill as manager in 1990.

O'Neill guided Wanderers into the Football League in 1993.

Lee also managed the England semi-professional team and served as chair of the Conference from 2007 before becoming president when its name was changed to the National League.

A Wycombe statement described him as "a giant in the club's history".

Current club president Ivor Beeks said: "His work on the move to Adams Park [in 1990] is a wonderful legacy alone, without all the other fantastic achievements."

Lee, who passed away in hospital two days after the funeral of his wife Shirley Ann, was also appointed an MBE for services to sport.

National League chairman Jack Pearce said: "Brian was a friend and colleague to many and a fountain of wisdom to those of us who worked alongside him across his lifetime.

"Brian was a true gentleman, communicator and above all else, a compassionate and caring individual.

"May I, on behalf of all connected with the National League, extend our sincere condolences to his sons, Bryn and Tim, and all other members of the Lee family at this difficult time."

A minute's silence will take place before all National League fixtures on 18 February, with players wearing black armbands.