Last updated on .From the section Scotland

'Scotland need consistency' - Pedro Martinez Losa

Pinatar Cup: Scotland v Philippines Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain Date: Saturday, 18 February Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA, the BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must continue to "believe in what they are doing", insists midfielder Christie Murray.

Having lost 2-0 to Iceland in their Pinatar Cup opener, the Scots are looking for victory over the Philippines on Saturday.

But Pedro Martinez Losa's side, who failed to qualify for the Women's World Cup, face a team heading to Australia and New Zealand this summer.

"We've been in team meetings and we've reflected on it," she said.

"It's continuing to try to do the right things, sticking to our gameplan, building connections on the pitch and continuing to believe in what we're doing."

Scotland fell short of reaching the finals when Republic of Ireland stunned Martinez Losa's team at Hampden in last year's play-off.

It was a huge blow for the nation as expectations continue to rise on the back of the Scots' maiden World Cup appearance in 2019 under Shelley Kerr.

But her successor said progress is being made, despite a glut of chances spurned against Iceland earlier in the week.

"I think we're showing it, it's just about the consistency," he told BBC Scotland in Spain.

"We're showing that we're capable to play many contests at a very good level we're able to keep possession, very efficient. We are a team who can defend with big principles. We are a team who press very good, especially in the last match.

"We want to use that all together to win matches."