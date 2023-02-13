Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Kyle McFadzean joined Coventry City when they were in League One in 2019

Coventry City defender Kyle McFadzean has signed a new contract committing him to the Championship club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

McFadzean, 35, who joined City when they were in League One in 2019, signed a deal last April to take him to the end of this current season.

He missed the season's restart after the World Cup break after suffering a calf tear during a training camp.

But he returned to action in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Luton Town.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins praised his performance after returning to captain the team.

The former Sheffield United, Alfreton, Crawley and MK Dons defender has scored six times in 137 appearances for the Sky Blues since his arrival from Burton Albion.

Coventry, in 14th, have won only once in eight league games since Christmas - but they are still only seven points shy of a play-off place going into Tuesday's home game with Millwall.