Karl Robinson's Oxford United are currently 16th in League One and have just one point from their past five games

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson says his side "have to accept" where they are in League One.

Oxford drew 1-1 with MK Dons on Saturday to earn their first point in three weeks, after losing four games on the bounce.

"It's about finding who we are and finding that identity again," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I don't think anybody is happy where we sit right now, but we know we are in transition."

Robinson continued: "We have youngsters and talent coming through, Tyler Smith (on loan from Hull City), Lewis Bate (on loan from Leeds United), Marcus McGuane and we still have players learning their trade as well like Ateef Konate (on loan from Nottingham Forest) and I'm pleased with that - I'm just frustrated we haven't won."

Oxford were a goal down at half-time and fans booed the players as they left the pitch for the dressing room at the break.

After the interval, Bate scored a long-range equaliser to secure a much-needed point.

"You can't complain with the fans booing at half-time," said the 20-year-old midfielder. "We came in at half-time and got a grilling from the staff and rightly so.

"We wanted three points so we are disappointed but the second half was positive.

"Performances are getting a lot better, we just need the points now, that's where it matters."

'I can't ask any more from the lads'

Oxford's goalscorer at MK Dons, Leeds United loanee Lewis Bate, says he has been encouraged by the coaches to take more shots on goal when given the opportunity

Oxford are 16th in League One, 14 points outside the play-off spots and eight points from the relegation places with 15 games left to play this season.

Robinson believes the adversity his team is facing is making them stronger, adding: "I'm a little late out to do this interview because the players in the dressing room are having a real conversation.

"Not a slanging match, just a very bright conversation about some of the things that we should have done better, and things that we will do better.

"It's all about learning, growing and finding a better version of who we are as a football club.

"We have to accept where we are but I don't think you can criticise this team's desire, togetherness and hunger to try to be successful.

"I can't ask any more from the lads, they really do care."

Honest dressing room discussions 'nothing personal'

Oxford host promotion chasers Plymouth at Kassam Stadium on Tuesday.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, Argyle won 1-0.

Bate, whose goal on Saturday was his first as a professional, said the squad is on the same page and determined to get results.

"This is the most together we've been all season, which is strange coming off four losses, but we have been discussing things because we thought it was needed and something was missing.

"We have a dressing room where we can 'have a go' at each other and it's nothing personal, it's just for the good of the team.

"I won't lie, I do more listening than talking in those situations, but seeing the senior players talk is a great learning curve for me - but I will put my two pence in where it matters."