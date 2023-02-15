Close menu
Pinatar Cup
IcelandIceland0ScotlandScotland0

Iceland v Scotland

Line-ups

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Sigurdardóttir
  • 20Árnadóttir
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 6Sigurdardóttir
  • 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 15Jóhannsdóttir
  • 22Andradóttir
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 16Kristinsdóttir
  • 17Albertsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 2Zomers
  • 3Vidarsdóttir
  • 5Jónsdóttir
  • 7Magnúsdóttir
  • 8Vilhjálmsdóttir
  • 9Þorvaldsdóttir
  • 11Ásgrímsdóttir
  • 12Ívarsdóttir
  • 13Rúnarsdóttir
  • 14Eiríksdóttir
  • 18Arnardóttir
  • 21Halldórsdóttir

Scotland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gibson
  • 7Brown
  • 5Howard
  • 4Corsie
  • 2Docherty
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 8Kerr
  • 25Hay
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 10Hanson

Substitutes

  • 3Mukandi
  • 6Clark
  • 11Evans
  • 12Fife
  • 13Napier
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Clark
  • 16Murray
  • 17Harrison
  • 19Davidson
  • 20Thomas
  • 21Cumings
  • 23Grimshaw
Referee:
Zuzana Valentová

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamScotland
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brogan Hay (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Claire Emslie (Scotland).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Scotland) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Scotland).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir.

  16. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women).

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Kerr (Scotland).

  19. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Iceland Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10100001
2Scotland10100001
3Philippines00000000
4Wales00000000
View full Pinatar Cup table

