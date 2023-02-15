Iceland v Scotland

Attempt missed. Brogan Hay (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sigurdardóttir
- 20Árnadóttir
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 6Sigurdardóttir
- 19Gunnlaugsdóttir
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 15Jóhannsdóttir
- 22Andradóttir
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 16Kristinsdóttir
- 17Albertsdóttir
Substitutes
- 2Zomers
- 3Vidarsdóttir
- 5Jónsdóttir
- 7Magnúsdóttir
- 8Vilhjálmsdóttir
- 9Þorvaldsdóttir
- 11Ásgrímsdóttir
- 12Ívarsdóttir
- 13Rúnarsdóttir
- 14Eiríksdóttir
- 18Arnardóttir
- 21Halldórsdóttir
Scotland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gibson
- 7Brown
- 5Howard
- 4Corsie
- 2Docherty
- 22Cuthbert
- 8Kerr
- 25Hay
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 10Hanson
Substitutes
- 3Mukandi
- 6Clark
- 11Evans
- 12Fife
- 13Napier
- 14Arthur
- 15Clark
- 16Murray
- 17Harrison
- 19Davidson
- 20Thomas
- 21Cumings
- 23Grimshaw
- Referee:
- Zuzana Valentová
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claire Emslie (Scotland).
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Sophie Howard (Scotland) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.
Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Scotland).
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir.
Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland Women).
Hand ball by Sam Kerr (Scotland).
Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir (Iceland Women).