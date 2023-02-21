Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall19:45BurnleyBurnley
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley32219263273672
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Luton32131183932750
5Watford33131194137450
6Sunderland321310947341349
7Millwall31147103932749
8Blackburn32154133437-349
9Norwich32137124336746
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea32119124547-242
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17QPR33109143446-1239
18Birmingham32108143742-538
19Stoke32107153639-337
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham32712133444-1033
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool32710153247-1531
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

