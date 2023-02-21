Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City19:45StokeStoke City
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fisher
  • 5Cabango
  • 23Wood
  • 6Darling
  • 29Sorinola
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 3Manning
  • 31Cooper
  • 19Whittaker
  • 17Piroe

Substitutes

  • 10Ntcham
  • 20Cullen
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 26Naughton
  • 27Söndergaard
  • 28Walsh
  • 45Congreve

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sarkic
  • 20Sterling
  • 17Hoever
  • 16Wilmot
  • 3Fox
  • 28Laurent
  • 22Pearson
  • 9Brown
  • 18Smallbone
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Gayle

Substitutes

  • 8Baker
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Taylor
  • 45Lowe
  • 47Reddin
  • 48Adebambo
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley32219263273672
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough331761056381857
4Luton32131183932750
5Watford33131194137450
6Sunderland321310947341349
7Millwall31147103932749
8Blackburn32154133437-349
9Norwich32137124336746
10West Brom32129114236645
11Coventry32129113533245
12Swansea32119124547-242
13Hull33119133847-942
14Preston32119122837-942
15Bristol City321011114241141
16Reading32125153547-1241
17QPR33109143446-1239
18Birmingham32108143742-538
19Stoke32107153639-337
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham32712133444-1033
22Huddersfield3287173043-1331
23Blackpool32710153247-1531
24Wigan32710152950-2131
View full Championship table

