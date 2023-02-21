Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Barden
  • 5Fowler
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Jobe
  • 22Bone
  • 15Booty
  • 26Shonibare
  • 32Lawson
  • 7Alabi
  • 10Barham

Substitutes

  • 6Brown
  • 9Wanjau-Smith
  • 19Marshall
  • 25Tyreece-Walters
  • 30Mersin

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 6Maghoma
  • 17Harper
  • 8Cissé
  • 21Rutherford
  • 19Panter
  • 7Carter
  • 16McKiernan
  • 18Mitchell
  • 9Whitehall
  • 23Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 5Martin
  • 12Langston
  • 20Payne
  • 30Scrimshaw
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
View full National League table

