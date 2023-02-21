Maidstone United v Eastleigh

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 21Deacon
- 24Jobe
- 22Bone
- 15Booty
- 26Shonibare
- 32Lawson
- 7Alabi
- 10Barham
Substitutes
- 6Brown
- 9Wanjau-Smith
- 19Marshall
- 25Tyreece-Walters
- 30Mersin
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 6Maghoma
- 17Harper
- 8Cissé
- 21Rutherford
- 19Panter
- 7Carter
- 16McKiernan
- 18Mitchell
- 9Whitehall
- 23Lloyd
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 5Martin
- 12Langston
- 20Payne
- 30Scrimshaw
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match details to follow.