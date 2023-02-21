Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 5Debrah
  • 14Hunter
  • 2Golden
  • 6Stott
  • 18Capello
  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Alli
  • 28Wright
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 16Keane
  • 19Cooke
  • 25Slew
  • 26White
  • 29O'Rourke

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 10Osborne
  • 8Maycock
  • 6Gudger
  • 9Dallas
  • 11Barnett
  • 18Whelan
  • 19Cybulski
  • 32Mills

Substitutes

  • 7Sbarra
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Donawa
  • 27Beck
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC