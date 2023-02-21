FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 5Debrah
- 14Hunter
- 2Golden
- 6Stott
- 18Capello
- 20Gilmour
- 21Alli
- 28Wright
- 9Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 16Keane
- 19Cooke
- 25Slew
- 26White
- 29O'Rourke
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 10Osborne
- 8Maycock
- 6Gudger
- 9Dallas
- 11Barnett
- 18Whelan
- 19Cybulski
- 32Mills
Substitutes
- 7Sbarra
- 14Kelly
- 15Roberts
- 17Donawa
- 27Beck
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match details to follow.