National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town

National League

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-5-1

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 4De Havilland
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 24Massey
  • 15Odutayo
  • 7Barratt
  • 14Acquah
  • 27Adams
  • 17Smith
  • 10Ferdinand

Substitutes

  • 6Clerima
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 11Sparkes
  • 18Leathers
  • 25Panayiotou

Yeovil

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Smith
  • 32Staunton
  • 2Williams
  • 16Law
  • 3Reckord
  • 24Cooper
  • 39Agbaje
  • 8D'Ath
  • 7Worthington
  • 11Young
  • 9Fisher

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 14Linton
  • 20Buse
  • 25Dawes
  • 27Oluwabori
Referee:
Richie Watkins

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
