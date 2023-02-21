Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 17Hosannah
  • 32Cleworth
  • 8Young
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 4Tozer
  • 11McAlinden
  • 30Jones
  • 38Lee
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 18Dalby
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 21Howard

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Foster
  • 2Ogle
  • 5Elliott
  • 19Butterfield
  • 8Beestin
  • 6Boyce
  • 13Richards-Everton
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Leake
  • 26Bunker
  • 30Pugh

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Feeney
  • 9McDonagh
  • 27Sembie-Ferris
  • 29Smith
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
View full National League table

Top Stories

