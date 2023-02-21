Wrexham v Scunthorpe United

WrexhamWrexham19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lainton
- 17Hosannah
- 32Cleworth
- 8Young
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 4Tozer
- 11McAlinden
- 30Jones
- 38Lee
- 9Palmer
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 7Davies
- 18Dalby
- 19Mendy
- 20Cannon
- 21Howard
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Foster
- 2Ogle
- 5Elliott
- 19Butterfield
- 8Beestin
- 6Boyce
- 13Richards-Everton
- 20Wilson
- 25Leake
- 26Bunker
- 30Pugh
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 7Feeney
- 9McDonagh
- 27Sembie-Ferris
- 29Smith
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
Match details to follow.