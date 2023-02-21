Close menu
National League
YorkYork City19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, England

York City v Boreham Wood

National League

Line-ups

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ross
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 3Crookes
  • 12Whittle
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 4Kouogun
  • 8Dyson
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 19Pybus
  • 24Ellis
  • 27Duku

Substitutes

  • 7Hurst
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 18Whitley
  • 28Duckworth
  • 30Tanner

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 10Marsh
  • 8Broadbent
  • 7Rees
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 17Payne
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 11Newton
  • 12Fyfield
  • 15Lewis
  • 20Brunt
  • 22Coxe
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County33248184305480
2Wrexham31236281305175
3Woking32177856352158
4Chesterfield30166853371654
5Barnet3016595749853
6Southend30148841261550
7Bromley31121184638847
8Eastleigh31145123836247
9Boreham Wood30111273629745
10Wealdstone30128103842-444
11Dag & Red31126134651-542
12Solihull Moors32118134645141
13Altrincham31109124555-1039
14Aldershot33115174654-838
15Halifax31106152840-1236
16Oldham3098134146-535
17Maidenhead United3196163345-1233
18York3188153642-632
19Yeovil2961492632-632
20Dorking3086164471-2730
21Gateshead30611133748-1129
22Torquay3078153453-1929
23Scunthorpe3168173861-2326
24Maidstone United3257203570-3522
