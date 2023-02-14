Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Former England midfielder Karen Carney has gone into broadcasting since her playing career ended

Former England manager Hope Powell and ex-Three Lions striker Ian Wright will be part of a major national review of women's football.

The review, chaired by former Lionesses midfielder Karen Carney, will examine issues affecting the game at elite and grassroots levels in England.

Carney has appointed a number of experts from across sport and business, including a senior NFL executive.

Their findings are expected to be published this summer.

Carney said the panel "share my ambition to make the UK one of the best places in the world to play, watch and invest in women's football".

The review has been set up after recommendations made in the fan-led review of football governance, published in November 2021 by ex-sports minister Tracey Crouch.

It has set out with three aims related to domestic women's football: to look at audience reach and growth, to assess the game's financial health and long-term financial sustainability, and to examine its existing structures.

Carney, who won 144 caps for England and retired from playing in 2019, has spent the past six months gathering evidence and the appointment of the panel will help shape the recommendations her review will make to the government.

As well as Powell and Wright, the panel includes Jane Purdon, Lisa O'Keefe, Brett Gosper and Dan Jones.

Purdon is chair of the Professional Game Academy Audit Company - which oversees professional club academies in England - and director of the Women in Football group, and O'Keefe is the secretary general of the International Working Group on Women and Sport and a former director of insight at Sport England. They will look at improving grassroots participation.

Gosper, head of Europe and UK for the NFL and a former chief executive of World Rugby, will advise on how to improve the fan experience.

Jones, former global lead partner of sport business at Deloitte, will examine the commercial and financial model of the women's professional club game.

"For this review, it was important to me to get the advice and support of experts across various fields, from sport to business," said Carney. "So I'm really pleased that Hope, Ian, Jane, Brett, Dan and Lisa have come on board.

"Their experience, expertise and understanding of the world of sport will be incredibly valuable as we set out our recommendations for the growth of the game."

UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: "There has been a huge surge in interest in women's football over the past year and now is the time to supercharge the game's growth.

"Karen has chosen a range of experts from different fields to help make sure her review can really revolutionise the game, from the grassroots to the elite level, and do so in a positive and sustainable way.

"This panel will bring valuable knowledge to help boost the commercial side of the sport while improving participation."