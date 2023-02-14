Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Scunthorpe-born Muldoon has also had spells at Rochdale, Lincoln and Halifax during his career

Forward Jack Muldoon has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Harrogate Town to run to the summer of 2025.

The 33-year-old, who joined from AFC Fylde in June 2018, has gone on to play 224 games and score 63 goals.

Muldoon was part of the side which won promotion to the English Football League, clinched the FA Trophy, and also scored Harrogate's first EFL goal.

"When I first signed I wanted to get the club as high as possible and that aim hasn't changed," Muldoon said. external-link

"We got where we are through attitude and work ethic and we need to all come together now to keep striving forward."