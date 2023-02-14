Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Marsch left Leeds United with the club 17th in the Premier League

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is Southampton's preferred choice to replace Nathan Jones as the club's manager.

Marsch was sacked by Leeds only eight days ago and, while talks have taken place, there is still work to be done before a deal is concluded.

Saints dismissed Jones on Sunday, the day after losing to 10-man Wolves which left them bottom of the Premier League.

They are away at Chelsea on Saturday before playing Leeds a week later.

Southampton's board have had interest from a number of other candidates, including ex-Everton boss Frank Lampard and DC United manager Wayne Rooney, but they see Marsch's style being the best fit to galvanise the club's squad as they bid to avoid relegation.

Saints have just 15 points from 22 Premier League games this season after just four wins, three draws and 15 defeats.

Marsch is seen as a positive orator and coach, as well as having Premier League experience.

He also comes from the same Red Bull line of coaches as former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and should be able to get the players quickly on board with his ideas.

Marsch was seen as a possible successor to Hasenhuttl, who was sacked in November, even before Sport Republic bought the club last year.

He took over at Leeds at the end of February with the club 16th in the Premier League and helped them avoid relegation to the Championship courtesy of a 2-1 win at Brentford on the final day of last season.

The American has also managed RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.

He was sacked by Leeds after less than a year in charge following a run of seven Premier League games without a win.

'Marsch can don cape and deliver hope' - analysis

Jesse Marsch feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and wants the job.

He would undoubtedly come in and drive positivity through the club, and the young players need that. They also need to be given the freedom to play a brand of positive, aggressive, but attractive football that so many of them thought they were coming to play under Hasenhuttl when they joined last summer.

Many would see Marsch's appointment as a strange one, or even an underwhelming one - but like him, my glass is half full, and there are plenty of games left and points to play for.

Any manager now is a risk and anyone coming in is taking a risk. But Marsch will fight, and will go out in a blaze of glory if need be.

Saints fans have been starved of something to get behind for a long time. Maybe March can don his cape and deliver hope.