Baraja won two La Liga titles during his time as a player at Valencia

La Liga strugglers Valencia have appointed former midfielder Ruben Baraja as manager.

The 47-year-old is the club's 10th permanent manager in less than nine years. Gennaro Gattuso left last month after only seven months in charge.

Baraja played 364 games for Valencia between 2000 and 2010 and won 43 caps for Spain.

Valencia, who have lost six of their past seven league games, are third from bottom, one point from safety.

A Valencia statement read: "'Pipo', one of the most decorated and illustrious players in the history of Valencia CF, knows the idiosyncrasies of the club and returns home to contribute with his professionalism and commitment as a coach after forging his legendary figure in the 2000s by helping to win two La Liga titles, a Uefa Cup, a European Super Cup and a Copa del Rey.

"In the coming days he will take charge of the team at the Ciutat Esportiva de Paterna and his coaching staff will include another Valencia CF legend, Carlos Marchena."

Baraja has managed at Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Gijon, Tenerife and Real Zaragoza.

Voro Gonzalez - in his eighth stint as caretaker manager - lost all three of his games in charge following Gattuso's departure.