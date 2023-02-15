Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ex-St Johnstone and Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright has emerged as a leading contender for the Motherwell job. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are being lined up for lucrative friendlies against Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City in a summer tour of Japan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Hibernian manager Mixu Paatelainen is eyeing a return to Easter Road as the club's new director of football. (Edinburgh News) external-link

Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman says he is "very comfortable" at Ibrox but remains coy on his future. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed he would "always try and get in the head" of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during Old Firm derbies. (Daily Record) external-link

How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

Aberdeen's weekend clash with Celtic provides interim manager Barry Robson with an opportunity to showcase his dugout credentials, says former Dons captain Willie Miller. (Press & Journal) external-link

Tony Watt has revealed "money doesn't me happy" after turning down more lucrative offers to make a loan switch from Dundee United to St Mirren. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is hoping striker Chris Kane will make his return from a year-long knee injury next month. (The Courier) external-link

Davidson also believes St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey will be a "big player" for his side in the last few months of the season. (The Courier) external-link