Alex Scott has started 29 matches for Bristol City this season in the Championship

Midfielder Alex Scott said he is currently playing his "best" football for Bristol City, with the team on a run of nine matches unbeaten.

The 19-year-old has started all but one league match this season.

He signed for the Robins' academy in 2019 and made his debut in April 2021.

"The past few games are probably some of the best games I've played in a Bristol City shirt," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I think again it's about being consistent with it, there's no good playing two good games and then dropping my form.

"I've had tough times this year where my form's not been great but it's important that I've still had that trust from the manager and the players here, they've almost got round me when they know I'm having a sticky game or a sticky half an hour in the game.

"They put the belief in me to go out and play my best football, and I know when I'm at it and I'm playing at my best I can be a threat to any team.

"The past few games I've felt very good and I've felt like I've had that freedom to go and enjoy myself on the pitch and that's the most important thing."

Scott signed a four-year contract with Bristol City on his 18th birthday but was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

He credits playing in a more attacking midfield role at number 10, often in front of Joe Williams and Matty James, as the reason his form has been flourishing this season.

"It brings me a lot more freedom, I think that's something that's been important and the coaches have been saying to me, 'Just go out and play,' basically," Scott said.

"Joe as well before every game just tells me, 'Do what you want, me and Jamo will be here to clear up behind you.'

"To have that freedom to know at times - I've got to get back in and do my defensive work - but at times if I almost cheat a little bit, knowing those two are there, I can be there and have more energy for when we have got the ball, and I'm at my best which is probably in the opposition half creating things."

Bristol City are now up to 13th in the table and are also through to the fifth round of the FA Cup, with a home tie against Manchester City at the end of February.

They next face Wigan Athletic on Wednesday looking for back-to-back home wins after beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend.

"Coming into training every day, the lads are enjoying it so much more than maybe we were when results weren't going our way," Scott added.

"We're in a good bit of form at the minute and it's just important that we keep that up as much as possible and make sure we win as many games as we can.

"[We're] unbeaten in eight or nine I think, but there are a few draws in there so turning draws into wins is the main thing."