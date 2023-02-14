Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Laura Coombs (right) took part in her first England training session since 2020 on Tuesday

Laura Coombs says she never gave up on playing for England after getting her first call-up for eight years.

The 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder won the second of her two caps in 2015 under former head coach Mark Sampson.

However her good club form has earned her a recall from Sarina Wiegman for the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup.

"It was a shock but now I'm here, I'm ready to get down to work," Coombs said.

Coombs forms part of the England squad who will face South Korea, Italy and Belgium in the four-team tournament.

England won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last year and the competition forms part of the Lionesses' build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

"It's really good. Obviously I know a lot of the girls so it doesn't feel super out of my comfort zone," Coombs told a press conference on Tuesday. "It's really good to be back training and in a new environment.

"I was surprised because it's been so long and I didn't really think about the international stage any more - I was thinking I was going to get a break over the international break."

Coombs made her international debut in October 2015 under Sampson, playing a couple of minutes in two games in the China Cup.

In 2020 she was called up to Phil Neville's final training camp of the year but did not play.

However her good form for City this season, with four goals and three assists in 13 Women's Super League matches as they fight in the title race, have earned her a recall.

"It's not that I'd given up," said Coombs. "In my earlier years it was all I wanted.

"But when you don't get selected at some point you have to say 'I need to just park that' and focus on club football because otherwise you're disappointed a lot and it starts to affect you negatively.

"It's amazing and an honour to be here but it's not what I was working towards."

As the oldest player in the squad, Coombs admits she feels like a senior figure despite her international inexperience.

"It's weird that I'm the oldest player here - I've never been that player in a team before," she added.

"Luckily I don't feel old. It feels really fresh, everyone is really positive and the talent level is so high.

"I just feel coming into this now I'm more of a senior player and I do feel more comfortable than maybe I have in the past."

European champions England open their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with their first fixture of 2023 against South Korea in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

The Lionesses then face Italy in Coventry three days later, followed by Belgium in Bristol next Wednesday.