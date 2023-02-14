Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Connor Wickham has joined Forest Green Rovers on a short term deal in August 2022

Cardiff City have completed the signing of striker Connor Wickham on a deal until the end of the current season.

The former Leeds and Crystal Palace forward left League One side Forest Green Rovers last month after his short-term deal came to an end.

The 29-year-old, who has also plated for Sunderland, had been on trial with Championship strugglers Cardiff.

Cardiff have scored the fewest goals of any Championship club with just 22 this season.

The Bluebirds are currently just outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference and face Birmingham City on Tuesday evening.

Bluebirds boss Sabri Lamouchi, having already signed Sory Kaba on loan from FC Midtjylland, was keen to tie up a deal for the ex-England Under-21 international.

Born in Hereford, Wickham has scored more than 60 goals in club football during a career which has been hampered by knee injuries.

In 2011 he joined then Premier League Sunderland for an initial fee of £8.1m. He scored 15 goals in 91 games for the Wearside club before moving on to Palace for £7m in 2015.

He scored nine goals in 20 all-competition games during his five months at Forest Green, including a spectacular effort from the halfway line in an FA Cup tie against non-league South Shields in November.