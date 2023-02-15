Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ella Toone is available for Manchester United's next three games after having a red card overturned.

The England midfielder was sent off late on in United's 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday after appearing to hit out at Eveliina Summanen.

After the match, United boss Marc Skinner said he believed Summanen was "play acting".

The Football Association said Toone had made "a successful claim of wrongful dismissal".

United returned to the top of the Women's Super League table with the win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They hold a one-point lead over Chelsea, who have a game in hand.