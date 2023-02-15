Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Troy Deeney came on as a 72nd-minute substitute during Tuesday's defeat by Cardiff

Birmingham City say they are "appalled and saddened" by alleged racist abuse towards Blues captain Troy Deeney from the home end at St Andrew's.

The Championship side issued a statement saying Deeney and a number of Blues fans had reported hearing the slurs at the end of Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Cardiff City.

Deeney, 34, joined his hometown club in 2021 and has made 53 Blues appearances.

"There is no room for racism in the game," said Birmingham's statement.

The club added the abuse had been identified as "coming from the home section of the Gil Merrick lower stand when players were leaving the field of play towards the tunnel".

Last month Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reported racist abuse from opposition supporters during their FA Cup tie at Blackburn Rovers.

"Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch," Birmingham's statement added. external-link

"This incident has been referred to the relevant authorities and the club will assist in their investigation."

BBC Sport has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.