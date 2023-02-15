Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Keira Walsh joined Barcelona for a world-record fee from Manchester City this summer

Midfielder Keira Walsh is ill and a doubt for England's opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup against South Korea on Thursday in Milton Keynes.

Barcelona's Walsh, 25, did not train on Wednesday but there are no other concerns for manager Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses won last year's inaugural tournament and also face Italy and Belgium over the next seven days.

"She has a little stomach bug. Everyone else is ready," said Wiegman before Thursday's game at Stadium MK.

"It gives lots of opportunities to see players and combinations against different opponents. Every camp is important to see where players are at.

"We know this tournament will give us lots of information but there are still many games to play [before the World Cup]."

England, who were crowned European champions in the summer, remain unbeaten in 26 matches under Wiegman as they prepare for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, starting in July.

After Thursday's game against South Korea, they travel to Coventry to play Italy, before ending the tournament in Bristol against Belgium.

"I think it's very good to play South Korea because it's another culture from another continent and that brings other things," added Wiegman.

"Italy have grown as a team very much and are playing different styles which is good for us. Belgium did very well in the Euros but just lost to Sweden.

"They are improving in their game and it's a good moment for us to try out lots of things."

Full schedule (all kick-off times GMT)

Thursday, 16 February

Italy v Belgium, Stadium MK, 16:45

England v South Korea, Stadium MK, 19:45

Sunday, 19 February

England v Italy, Coventry Building Society Arena, 15:15

Belgium v South Korea, Coventry Building Society Arena, 18:15

Wednesday, 22 February

South Korea v Italy, Ashton Gate, 16:45

England v Belgium, Ashton Gate, 19:45