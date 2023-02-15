Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Peter Storrie (right) worked at Portsmouth with Harry Redknapp

League One side Charlton Athletic have named Peter Storrie as chief executive officer on a consultancy basis.

Storrie, 70, who has been appointed by Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard, has previously held Premier League posts with West Ham and Portsmouth.

"He will provide senior leadership and manage the running of the business," Sandgaard told the club's website.

Sandgaard also confirmed that takeover talks with the group led by Charlie Methven have come to an end.

As a a result, chief operating officer Jim Rodwell, technical director Andy Scott and finance director Ed Warrick, brought in as part of the Methven bid, have left.

Sandgaard said the bid failed because of "key items in the deal, which [the Methven group] didn't meet, so I had no option but to call the deal off."

Storrie has worked abroad in Italy, Colombia and more recently Australia, with the Central Coast Mariners.

He was CEO at Portsmouth when the club entered administration in 2010 and stayed as a consultant until the club exited the process.