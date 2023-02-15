Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson will take the Dons to Celtic Park on league business on Saturday

Barry Robson is likely to remain in interim charge of Aberdeen for at least the next two games as chairman Dave Cormack called for fans' patience.

Cormack issued a statement highlighting the club must "carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a short-list before embarking on any serious talks".

Alan Burrows begins his role as Dons chief executive on 27 February and "will be involved in the next steps" but Robson should be in charge against Celtic and Livingston before then.

Aberdeen travel to Celtic Park on Saturday on Scottish Premiership business and host Livingston, also in the league, two days before Burrows takes up his position.

"Aberdeen FC's recruitment for a new manager is progressing with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out," said Cormack, who sacked manager Jim Goodwin on 28 January after a disappointing run of results.

"There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation. It's important that we take our time and be patient.

"In the meantime, Barry Robson, supported by Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson, will continue to lead the first team and they are wholly focused on preparations for Saturday's match."