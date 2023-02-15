Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Karl Robinson's Oxford United have only won five of their 15 home games this season in League One

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson says he feels like he is 'letting everybody down' after his side's poor run of form in League One.

The U's 3-1 loss to league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night was their fifth defeat in six games.

"It rips me to shreds," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford after the match.

"Don't think when I put my head on the pillow at night that I'm not sad and embarrassed that I'm not getting better results."

Oxford managed to equalise before half-time against the promotion-chasing Pilgrims but fell away in the second half.

"I thought the players put everything into the game and the effort was there," Robinson added.

"I don't think right now we have the fluidity in the final third that we've had in recent years - we just don't have the ability to keep teams under pressure.

"We don't have that anger to want to get in there and score."

'We need to find the answers'

Some Oxford fans made their view of Karl Robinson very clear at the home game against Barnsley on 1 February

Oxford have failed to score in five of their last 10 games and have struggled at the Kassam Stadium this season.

They have only five wins at home from 15 league matches.

Robinson believes his players are lacking confidence after a bad spell on the pitch: "The players are good enough to take the game to teams but right now they are playing with a little bit of pressure and maybe fear.

"We lack a bit of quality and confidence.

"It's something collectively we take responsibility for and we need to find the answers.

"We know we need to do more."

Will Oxford play better with another head coach?

16th-placed Oxford - nine wins, nine draws and 14 losses - are eight points off the relegation places.

Given recent form, any chance of promotion seems unlikely and some fans have called for Robinson to be sacked.

Asked whether he was looking over his shoulder, the 42-year-old said: "Is looking behind us going to give us any more might to dig ourselves out of this? No.

"I don't want to think because we are lower down the table that the players need to work harder because they can't work any harder.

"Whether you are top or bottom you don't look up and down.

"I look at the team and the team cares, and they know what it takes when the going gets tough, stick together, stick to the basics, stick to the principals, and not overcomplicate the situation with the fear.

"Will this team play better with somebody else in charge? Only the future can tell you that.

"I've done this a long time, nearly 700 games, and there have been situations a lot worse than this - it doesn't budge me and cloud my vision."