Neil Critchley: QPR sack manager after 12 games in charge

Last updated on .From the section QPRcomments73

Neil Critchley on the touchline in charge of QPR
Neil Critchley's final game in charge of QPR was the 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Neil Critchley after just 12 games in charge at Loftus Road.

The west London club have gone 10 Championship games without a win and are 17th in the table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Critchley, 44, was appointed in December after Michael Beale left for Scottish giants Rangers.

He won his first game against Preston, but has only picked up five points from the 30 available since then.

Rangers took the decision following Saturday's 3-1 defeat at third-placed Middlesbrough, and Critchley's assistants Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left the club.

Critchley, who had a stint as assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa earlier in the campaign following just over two years as Blackpool manager, had agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the R's.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said it was "hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision" so early into his tenure.

"However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board [of directors] felt it had to act," Hoos added in a statement on the club website.external-link

"There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

"He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool."

QPR's statement added that an announcement regarding Critchley's replacement would be made in due course, with their next game at home against seventh-placed Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

"As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made," director of football Les Ferdinand said.

"Stability is key to the success of a club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability. For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together."

Decline and fall at Loftus Road

Rangers were top of the Championship on 22 October, having picked up 30 points from their first 16 league games of the campaign.

However, a loss of form - which coincided with Beale's departure for Glasgow outfit Rangers in late November - has seen the club slip down the table.

The R's were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by League One club Fleetwood Town, suffering a 2-1 defeat away from home.

QPR have only won one of their past 17 matches in the league, and have gone eight without victory at Loftus Road.

They become the fourth Championship club to make a second managerial change this season after Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, there have been a total of 18 changes of head coach or manager so far in 2022-23 by the 24 clubs in the second tier.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 19:58

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 19:56

    Finally! When is Les going?

  • Comment posted by PETER KING, today at 19:55

    Too many players that only wanted to play for Judas Beale who jumped ship for the other Rangers. Ferdinand should take a long hard look at his own actions

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:53

    I've had a rash that lasted longer than critchley

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 19:51

    Meanwhile, over at Coventry City, Mark Robins has been in charge for 6 years and 300 games. 3pts from 7 games at the start of the season, but thankfully no panic and shows the virtue of patience.

  • Comment posted by askettsimon, today at 19:51

    Seriously, Nathan Jones would be a good appointment. He has so much to prove, and this is his level. At least give him to the end of the season .

  • Comment posted by markmay, today at 19:50

    Get that fraud Ferd'DUD'nand out as well...and his mates

  • Comment posted by Andy H, today at 19:45

    He is more than welcome back at Crewe

  • Comment posted by David, today at 19:42

    Have to recruit somebody with experience of this division like Steve Bruce.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:39

    Queens Park Relegated

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 19:36

    Get Duncan ferguson from forest Green. He will be available soon

  • Comment posted by JulianFootprint, today at 19:35

    Nine months ago, he was the respected, up and coming manager of a mid-table Championship team - since choosing to leave, he’s been sacked twice and done enormous harm to his future career prospects. Hindsight’s a wonderful thing, but I bet he wishes he was still beside the seaside…

    • Reply posted by Pruss, today at 19:49

      Pruss replied:
      Oh he does love to be beside it.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 19:34

    Ferdinand saying he inherited a difficult situation. In the play offs? What a load of pony the trot out. Deflect accountability from themselves like normal

  • Comment posted by Ricardo, today at 19:34

    QP Hahahaha

  • Comment posted by WVM, today at 19:34

    Just make it a rule whomever you start the season with he cannot be replaced until end of the season

  • Comment posted by Stanley, today at 19:33

    We need to poach Ainsworth from Wycombe, or get Holloway in for the rest of the season.
    We have some talented players who have lost their way. They just need a leader who bleeds blue and white to bring them back together, and get some passion back.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 19:33

    Step Forward Nathan Jones.

    This is more your level.

    • Reply posted by Crumpy247, today at 19:37

      Crumpy247 replied:
      Please god no

  • Comment posted by Lucifer38, today at 19:32

    QPR legend he maybe but Les Ferdinand needs to take some responsibility here, too many bad appointments under his tenure

  • Comment posted by Bassingham Imp, today at 19:31

    That was brief for Mr Garrity after leaving the Imps in December to take up the No2 post at QPR....

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 19:29

    You can have Graham Potter if you want?

    • Reply posted by Rowlands, today at 19:46

      Rowlands replied:
      No thanks, he's doing a great job at Chelsea

