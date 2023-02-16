Gary Bowyer's Dundee sit second in the Championship, a point behind Queen's Park with a game in hand

Scottish Championship: Greenock Morton v Dundee Venue: Cappielow Park Date: Friday, 17 February Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app

"I am a mad football fan, first and foremost."

Self-confessed 'football anorak' Gary Bowyer wasn't a name well kenned by many fans north of the border a year ago.

Despite a CV that included Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, it was still a surprise when the Englishman pitched up at Dens Park last summer.

Yet, unlike some before him, Bowyer has immersed himself in all Scotland has to offer - particularly the football culture.

"There are more clubs I would like to get out to see, and different grounds," he told BBC Scotland prior to Dundee's visit to Greenock Morton on Friday night.

"I think my first game was Alloa away. That was a fantastic setting and a fantastic night."

In fact, the 51-year-old has already squeezed a fair bit of ground-hopping into his nine months up the road.

"I went to Morton for the first time not so long ago. I enjoyed going to Raith's ground and the old stand there, it has just got a history about the place," he said.

"I've been to Arbroath, Stenhousemuir, down to Dunfermline to watch them. I went up to Inverness - that was brilliant for me, just going up there.

"And going to watch 'them' across the road - Dundee United - when they played in Europe."

Initially, Bowyer may have been forgiven for having trepidations about the move - after all, many players and coaches before him have travelled north and failed to adapt to the Scottish game.

But that's been far from the case for the Dens manager, who is embracing all that the Scottish Championship has to offer.

"I think the managers in this league have been brilliant," he added. "I have really enjoyed spending time in their company and listening to some of the stories.

"I think Dick [Campbell] has got the most stories but I've loved listening to them and learning from them about Scottish football and the different places to go to."

Bowyer and Arbroath counterpart Dick Campbell share a laugh on the touchline

So far, it's working. His Dundee side currently sit second in the league, just one point behind leaders Queen's Park with a game in hand, and they're enjoying a hot run of form with only one defeat in their last 14 league matches.

Bowyer, who has also had spells at Bradford City and Salford City, puts much of that down to his fondness of his new surroundings.

It's not just the football he's learning to love. Scotland's sights and sounds have been of interest, too - with Edinburgh and St Andrews singled out for special mention.

"I've loved living up here, apart from being away from the family at times," he said. "That has probably been the toughest bit.

"But when the family have come up they have loved it - where we live, the experiences we have had, the people around the place have been phenomenal.

"From a social point of view, with the experiences away from football, I have found it has been really beneficial to myself.

"That has helped my management, as I'm actually taking time away whereas if I was back in my own home, sometimes it is too easy just to go home and sit in your own house and put the telly on.

"Because of the fact I've been up here, I've been able to get out and about so - from a living point of view - I would recommend it to anybody."

However, there is one thing he might change - the current SPFL league structure.

"You could actually have a survey and see what the people of Scotland think," he said. "You might have to play someone four times in the league campaign, then possibly getting them in a cup as well.

"Do you then saturate it for the supporters? And at the end of the day, that is what the game is for, isn't it? The fans."

While more reconstruction talk might be far off, promotion is on the horizon and the Dundee boss will be hoping to tick off some Premiership grounds before the end of 2023.