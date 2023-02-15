Close menu

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City: Gunners boss Mikel Arteta still believes his side can win title

Mikel Arteta gives team talk against Manchester City
Arsenal have lost their last 11 Premier League games against Manchester City, their longest losing run against an opponent in their league history

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he now has "more belief" that his side can win the title, despite their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

The loss sees City replace them at the top of the table on goal difference.

"They still have it [the belief], I can sense it. They feel they can do it," Arteta said.

After beating Manchester United on 22 January, Arsenal were five points clear with a game in hand, but have taken just one point from nine since.

In a predictably feisty encounter between the league's top two sides, Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring after latching onto a Takehiro Tomiyasu's backpass, but later had bottles thrown at him by supporters after he was substituted in the second half.

Bukayo Saka levelled from the spot following Ederson's foul on Eddie Nketiah, before goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland earned City three crucial points.

"I have more belief than I had before the game," Arteta told BBC Sport. "With the performance and the level the team put in, we had the feeling we could beat them. Until the second goal we had them.

"But we gave them three goals and the game at the end. Certain errors at this level, you can't make. At the same time, the team put the level very high.

"The difference was in the boxes, they had three chances and they put them away. We had chances and we didn't put them away."

The Spanish manager added that he was "disappointed" with the loss but told Amazon Prime: "They [City] are the best team in the world and we matched that level. After it is just about doing certain things better to beat them.

"I have more belief [to win the league] because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one and in three days we have another game. I have more belief in my players."

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard echoed that his side needed to be "more clinical" with only one of their 10 attempted shots on target.

"We were not sharp enough, in front of the goal and in our own as well. Sometimes chances go in, sometimes not. But that is where we need to improve and be more clinical and defend our box," the Norwegian said.

"As we have said all season, work hard and take it game by game. It is the same now. It is one game we have lost here today and now we look to the next one."

'Massive blow for Arsenal'

The reaction of the Arsenal players and fans at full-time was one of disappointment and they have now failed to win their past three league games as they bid for their first title in almost 20 years

"This is a massive blow for Arsenal, how will they recover?" said former Premier League winner Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Yes they have a game in hand but I thought City were excellent in the second half.

"They've flexed their muscles and said to Arsenal 'we are the team to beat'."

City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to play down the significance of the result.

"If they win the game in hand they are top of the league," said Guardiola.

"What they have done is incredible and we are still there. This league will be decided for the last eight or 10 games. There are 15 to go. It is a lot and the Champions League is coming. Many games and tiring for the players.

"It is important that we are here because six points if we lose and maybe nine points hypothetically, it is not easy," the Spaniard added.

Arsenal could return to the top of the league with victory at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30 GMT), with City facing Nottingham Forest away later in the day, and the two teams meet again at Etihad Stadium in April.

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 00:18

    1 shot, that was a dodgy pen. And they were at home, completely outclassed tonight

  • Comment posted by Stephen Hector, today at 00:17

    Arsenal have hit the skids yet ‘there’s plenty of football left to play’. Pretty comical that previously they’d won the league barely halfway through the season. I get Arteta’s positivity but sorry, there’s no way you have ‘more’ belief now. He needs to be mindful that his words don’t start to lose credibility

  • Comment posted by whitevanman, today at 00:11

    Objective is to qualify for the champions league, winning the league, will happen, don’t have to be this year.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 00:09

    Arsenal were very lucky to get the points v Man Utd (without Casemiro) at home.
    As for v Brentford they have moaned about a decision but reality is Brentford fully deserved at least a point across the game as a whole.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 00:08

    Strength in depth will get them. Partey was badly missed tonight. One or two injuries and they'll falter. Lots to build on though and they're well ahead of schedule.

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 00:07

    Sorry not Sorry, now that the bubble has been burst...the expected " wobble " will begin.

    • Reply posted by bill, today at 00:12

      bill replied:
      100% no backbone.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 00:07

    It's football and nothing is impossible. But Arsenal didn't exactly inspire confidence in their last three matches. They looked very vulnerable at the back. And that's bad for a title chase.

  • Comment posted by Dotty, today at 00:07

    Dillusional as usual when the pressure comes on as usual they fold lightweight team like the manager. It was obvious they needed a big holding midfielder and a striker and they bring in another midget. Over the last few games when it comes to a battle too many players go hiding.

  • Comment posted by jimmy1960, today at 00:05

    I agree with the positive attitude Artetas showing. 2nd on goal difference only. Game in hand. What's he suppose to say OK we blew it,game over,season over let's look at top 4. No!!!!! Be positive in the face of adversity. Its not over till the fat lady sings,and she's still in the wings waiting to come on. COYGs.

    • Reply posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 00:12

      Andrew Macartney replied:
      I admire your optimistic attitude, and that's the only way as you point out. But the reality is the momentum is with City and manure, and the fat lady is in the wings warming up her vocal chords.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 00:03

    Deluded 🤣
    The 1 shot on target was a pen that shouldn't have been.
    1 point from 9.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:01

    Bit of a ridiculous rhetorical headline, he has to believe that Arsenal can win the title, it’s not like he’s going too say”Right that’s it lads,we’re done,better settle for2nd,3rd or 4th, take your pick. Arteta has done well this season,got off to a good start and then maintained it, difficult to see Arsenal winning the league now that MCity has the bit between its teeth..

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 00:01

    Spurs fan. Arsenal are a young team. City are seasoned. But still everything to play for. Both are dropping points but no one else in it apart from these two.
    Just enjoy it. Applies to both sets of fans. How many other clubs would like to be in their boots?

    • Reply posted by cheadlereds, today at 00:04

      cheadlereds replied:
      ‘No one else in it apart from these two’ … United are 5 points behind with 15 games to play …

  • Comment posted by U17079646, today at 00:00

    Lolz there was never any way arsenil were ever winning the league. Absolutely delusional.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, at 23:59 15 Feb

    Of course he says he thinks they will win the title! Reality is they won't?

  • Comment posted by jamjar, at 23:59 15 Feb

    Why would Arteta say anything else, Arsenal have had a really good season but only city have strength in depth which is needed more than ever in the later stages of the season.

  • Comment posted by wallutd, at 23:58 15 Feb

    Arteta is a childish man who lives under the illusion that he is a top manager LOL

    • Reply posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 00:16

      Andrew Macartney replied:
      Not a gooner, but I wrote Arteta off a couple of seasons ago. He has proven me wrong and done a really good job. City, manure, Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool have all declined whilst Arteta has moved Arsenal forward.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, at 23:56 15 Feb

    Arse nil were destined to bottle it when the going got tough & true to form….. Last few results have been poor but somehow their manager is now ‘more convinced’ they’ll win the title. On current form Arsenal will be lucky to hang on to 3rd, Man Ure will take 2nd spot.

  • Comment posted by SJH, at 23:55 15 Feb

    I’m an Arsenal fan but the bias against City from the media is crazy. They are a team in crisis apparently yet they are ahead of us in our best league season for nearly 20 years.

    • Reply posted by wallutd, today at 00:00

      wallutd replied:
      The media? is that what they are called these days.

  • Comment posted by Cole, at 23:55 15 Feb

    Possibly Arteta's first big managerial mistake tonight, benching White for Tomiyasu backfired hideously.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, at 23:55 15 Feb

    Everyone's entitled to their opinion but his comments seem even more demented than his touch-line antics.

