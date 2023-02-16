Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 17 February

Championship Conference

Penybont v Cardiff Met; 19:45 GMT: Cardiff Met's 3-2 win over leaders New Saints last Saturday saw them extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games, level on points with third-placed Penybont, who have not lost in six league games since a 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to The Archers.

Saturday, 11 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Nomads are second ahead of the weekend's games but are without a win in five league matches while Bala, who recently beat Connah's Quay on penalties to win the Nathaniel MG Cup, are without a win in three Cymru Premier fixtures.

The New Saints v Newtown; 14:30 GMT: Despite losing their first league game of the season last weekend, Saints remain 13 points clear at the top of the table and recently beat Newtown 7-0 in the Welsh Cup at Park Hall.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United; 12:45 GMT: Two points separate Aber, in 10th spot and 11th placed Pontypridd, who beat Anthony Williams' side at USW Sport Park 2-1 in August before the Seasiders avenged that defeat with a 2-1 win of their own at Park Avenue in November.

Airbus UK Broughton v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Airbus are 18 points adrift at the bottom of the table and have conceded 66 goals in the league this season. Caernarfon currently occupy the play-off spot and last week began the second phase with a 2-0 win over Haverfordwest.

Haverfordwest County v Flint Town United; 14:30 GMT: The sides drew 1-1 when they met at Bridge Meadow in the phase one fixture in September while County won 1-0 at the Essity Stadium in November courtesy of Jordan Davies' goal.