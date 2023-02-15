Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte has been in charge of Tottenham since November 2021

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will miss Sunday's Premier League game against West Ham as he continues to recover from surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Conte, 53, returned to work last week before the 4-1 defeat at Leicester, although assistant Cristian Stellini carried out post-match media duties.

He had the operation in his native Italy two weeks ago.

"Health is the most important consideration," Tottenham said external-link on Thursday.

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to recover from his recent surgery," Spurs added.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team duties."

Conte stayed in Italy for his post-operation check following Tottenham's 1-0 first-leg defeat at AC Milan on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"There are two games at this stage and I am sure that in second game at our stadium our fans will create an important atmosphere to push us and overcome Milan," said Conte after the match.

Stellini, 47, oversaw Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City on 5 February in Conte's absence.

Tottenham have not said when they expect Conte to return.

After hosting West Ham (16:30 GMT), Spurs' next match is at home to Chelsea on 26 February (13:30).