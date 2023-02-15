Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Jon Harley (right) has coached youngsters at Chelsea for the past 10 years

League One club Portsmouth have appointed Jon Harley as their new assistant head coach.

The 43-year-old former Pompey defender has left his job with Chelsea's development squad to take up the role under new head coach John Mousinho.

"We spoke to quite a few people," sporting director Richard Hughes told the club website external-link .

"Jon's face lit up whenever he talked about Pompey and you can tell he has an affinity for this football club."

Harley spent most of his playing career as a left-back with Chelsea, Fulham, Burnley and Watford before a short stint with Pompey toward the end of his career, in 2012-13.

"Coupled with his coaching background - where he's spent 10 years with Chelsea and worked with some of the best talents in the country - he's going to add value," Hughes added.

Mousinho has guided Portsmouth to three wins, a draw and two losses since taking over the job at the end of January.

With Pompey up to 10th place in League One and 12 points outside the play-off places, he has been looking to add to his backroom staff.

"Jon is a great guy who's going to fit in with what we're trying to do here," Mousinho said.

"He is an excellent coach and Chelsea have a great track record of bringing through players to feature in their first team or have good careers elsewhere - he's had a big role in that.

"That was a big part in coming here because we also want to bring young players in here and help to develop them."