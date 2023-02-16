Derry City boss Ruadhri Higgins was impressed with his side's performance against Shamrock Rovers in the President's Cup last week.

League of Ireland Premier Division: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City Date: Friday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle; match report on BBC Sport website

Ruaidhri Higgins feels his Derry City side are ready "to mount a serious title challenge" ahead of Friday's opener against St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry won the FAI Cup and finished second in the League of Ireland last season behind Shamrock Rovers.

Higgins is optimistic the Candystripes can bring a first league title back to the Brandywell in 26 years.

"That is the ambition and we'll do everything in our power to bring more success to the club," he said.

"I think at this stage there is no shying away from it, we want to mount a serious title challenge."

Derry finished a distant 13 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers but won the season-opening President's Cup between the sides in February.

After their business in the transfer window and victory in the President's Cup, Higgins says his side have to "embrace and relish the challenge".

"With the cup win last year, we have players here now who know how to win and you can see the buzz," he added.

"It is always good to get that first one out of the way and hopefully it gives them more hunger to achieve more success."

Tough start for Derry

Whilst admitting that the result of last week's President's Cup game against Rovers was rather insignificant, the manager was impressed with the performance of his team, which he hopes they can replicate on Friday night against St Pat's as the league campaign gets under way.

"We are really looking forward to it. We really enjoyed the game and performance last week and it has built excitement going into this week," he said.

"There wasn't loads on the line but it gave us a real gauge of where we were at with our fitness levels which I was delighted with along with the application of the players.

"Hopefully they can carry that into this week and make sure we are prepared in the best possible manner."

Derry begin the season with a trip to Richmond Park to take on a St Pat's side who failed to win any of the three fixtures between the two teams last season.

Yet, Higgins believes that it will be a tough test against a team he also expects to be challenging for the league title.

"You couldn't have asked for a more difficult start away to St Pat's.

"Our first two away games are St Pat's and then Rovers, two teams who I think will be right there come the end of the season.

"You always need to be prepared for these kind of games and I think we are. We took 10 points from 12 against them last year and if you'd offer me that now I'd take it."

Ruaidhri Higgins led Derry City to FAI Cup glory in 2022

Higgins confirmed that Cameron Dummigan will miss the game through injury, whilst Sadou Diallo is suspended.

He will be able to call upon the services of Ireland Under-21 international Ollie O'Neill, who arrived at the club on loan from Fulham on the eve of the season opener.

"Ollie is a young attacking player and Fulham have been great in letting us have him until the summer. We are getting a really talented player who will get supporters off their seats" explained Higgins.

Speaking after sealing his short-term switch to the Brandywell, O'Neill expressed his excitement for his first taste of senior football in the upcoming campaign.

"I think it is a great club that is very clearly on the up, so it is an exciting thing to be part of. We have some seriously good footballers and we have a pretty clear task this year."