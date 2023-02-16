Viktor Gyokeres has scored 30 goals in 76 league appearances since joining permanently from Swansea City in July 2021 following a loan spell

Coventry City top scorer Viktor Gyokores says he was aware of interest in him during the January transfer window but wanted to focus on playing for the Sky Blues.

City had insisted the Sweden striker, 24, was not for sale last month despite speculation over his future.

Gyokeres underlined his value with his 14th goal of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 Championship win over Millwall.

"It was nice to score when it was still 0-0 - it was important," Gyokeres said.

Gyokeres' strike - a fine curling effort from the edge of the box - ended an uncharacteristically barren run of five games and was his first league goal of 2023.

That run coincided with the month-long frenzy of the transfer window, with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins admitting he was relieved when it closed with Gyokeres still at the club.

When asked by BBC CWR whether he was aware of any interest from other clubs, Gyokeres said: "Yeah but I was just focused on being here and didn't have any thoughts on other things.

"I was just thinking about the games we had during January, focusing on Coventry, and that's what I did."

Gyokeres added that it was "good" to still be with the Sky Blues and, although they had not got "as many points we would've wanted over he last few games, we're getting people back from injuries and getting some results."

Coventry's win over the Lions extended their unbeaten run at home to three games and kept them in the hunt for the play-offs, five points behind the top six with 15 matches to go.

Robins said he was thrilled to see Gyokeres back scoring although revealed the striker was not at all concerned over his mini drought.

"He doesn't care. He's very single minded. Everybody loves him - he knows that," Robins told BBC CWR.

"Everybody's been in awe of him and he's earned that with his performances and his goals and his power. He's incredible and can improve further."