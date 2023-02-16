Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United defender Sam Long (right) came through the club's academy and was captain of their youth side

Sam Long has signed a new three-year contract with Oxford United.

The 28-year-old defender recently made his 200th senior appearance for the U's in their League One match against MK Dons.

"I had no hesitation [in re-signing] at all," Long, who came through Oxford's academy, told the club website external-link .

"I am proud to play for the club. The fans have been amazing with me and I want to be part of the success that we are all aiming for here."

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson believes Long's versatility makes him a key player.

"This season alone he has played in every position in the backline," said Robinson.

"It has been a pleasure to work with him and see him mature as a footballer, but also off the pitch where he has a young family and has become one of the senior players at the club.

"Fans love him because he plays with his heart on his sleeve and never gives you less than total commitment."

Oxford are 16th in League One and travel to Cambridge United on Saturday.