Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Donnelly scores twice as Glentoran hit back against Ballymena

Rory Donnelly scored twice to help Glentoran come from a goal behind and claim a 3-1 victory over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Donnelly's quickfire double in the second half put Glentoran in control after his brother Jay Donnelly had cancelled out Sean Graham's opener.

In Friday's other game, Dungannon Swifts secured a crucial 2-0 win over relegation rivals Newry City.

Marc Walsh and James Knowles netted for the Swifts at the Showgrounds.

The Swifts move level on points with Newry with the win but remain in the relegation/promotion play-off on goal difference.

Donnelly at the double

Glentoran continued their unbeaten start to Rodney McAree's tenure, but were forced to do so the hard way, coming from a goal down to seal all three points at a rain soaked Showgrounds.

The Glens dominated possession in the early stages with Shay McCartan's corner only cleared as far as Terry Devlin, who forced an effort goal wards. but Mikey Place was well-positioned to clear off the line.

Despite their early dominance, it was Ballymena who almost grabbed the lead on 21 minutes when Ryan Waide's cross from the left was met with a firm header by Sean Graham, but Aaron McCarey dived to his left to brilliantly palm the effort away.

The home side would break the deadlock on 28 minutes after an incisive counter-attack. It started initially with a Glentoran free kick being charged down by the home side's defensive wall and they broke quickly with Sean Graham winning possession from Aidan Wilson, before racing clear and guiding a shot past McCarey.

The visitors spurned a glorious opportunity to level three minutes later, when Terry Devlin's pass split the Sky Blues' defence and put Shay McCartan in on goal, but the former Ballymena man opted for power and blasted his effort over.

McAree's men probing paid off as they hit United with a two-goal Rory Donnelly salvo inside a two minute spell close to the hour mark.

Firstly Conor McMenamin's deep cross to the back post was kept in play by Aidan Wilson, who knocked it back across goal for Donnelly to slide home.

Then on 58 minutes, a McMenamin free kick wasn't properly cleared by the home defence and the former Swansea forward was on hand to sweep the ball past Jordan Williamson.

The Glens were comfortably able to see the game out to claim all three points and their sixth win in seven games under McAree.

They remain in sixth position but are now just eight points behind leaders Larne and they will certainly feel they are still part of the title shake-up this season.

Swifts seal valuable win

Dungannon Swifts left a wet and windy Newry Showgrounds with a valuable three points after a 2-0 victory, a result which leaves both teams level on points in the fight to avoid the relegation play-off.

It was a lively first half, with the home side having the best chance to score early on when Philip Donnelly's free-kick was nodded goal bound by James Teelan. However, the alert Dungannon stopper Declan Dunne, was able to clear the danger.

Teelan was in action again later in the half when his strike from distance landed just inches over the crossbar.

As for the Swifts, their best chance fell to Michael O'Connor, who headed off target from Gerardo Bruna lifted pass.

Watch: Swifts sink relegation rivals Newry City

They would take the lead late in the half when Marc Walsh connected with a superb pass from O'Connor and fired home from close range.

They doubled their advantage on the hour mark when the lively Walsh was brought down in the box and referee Keith Kennedy awarded the away side a spot kick.

James Knowles stepped up to take the penalty, and the Dungannon captain sent Niall Brady the wrong way, finding the top corner to stretch their advantage.

After the visitors second, Dean Shiels' side began to dominate. Knowles had multiple chances to grab his second of the game, one a close-range strike and the second one from distance.

However, stopper Brady, who was a late addition to the starting eleven after Steven Maguire picked up an injury during the warm-up, was able to deny both attempts.

Joe McCready could have inflicted more damage on a deflated home side when his strike pinged off the left hand post in injury time.

The result means both teams are now level on points, with Newry remaining in tenth due to a superior goal difference.