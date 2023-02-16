Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Phil Jagielka celebrated his 34th goal on his 600th league start against Huddersfield

Stoke City manager Alex Neil says veteran centre-back Phil Jagielka's longevity is "incredible" after the 40-year-old's goalscoring performance in the Potters' win over Huddersfield.

Former Sheffield United and Everton defender Jagielka marked the 600th start of his league career with the first goal in Stoke's 3-0 victory.

The win eased Stoke seven points clear of the Championship's drop zone.

"That [Jagielka's] goal really settled us down," Neil told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I believe that was his 600th start of his career and he gets that goal - it's a good milestone for him."

Jagielka, who scored his first league goal for the Blades against Brighton in September 2005, joined the Potters on a free transfer from Derby just over a year ago.

His header against the Terriers was his second of the season for Stoke, and Neil says he still brings real value to the side.

"Incredible," he said. "To be keep going the way he does, what he offers us, he's a credit to himself and his family.

"I think the defence has played well. In the last four games we've conceded one goal from outside the box - at Luton.

"Big Mat's [Wolves loanee, Matija Sarkic] come and and kept three clean sheets in the last four so, I don't think there's a lot to moan about."

Pearson brings 'extra dimension'

Along with Jagielka's impact, Neil was keen to highlight the contribution of midfielder Ben Pearson, who made his debut against Huddersfield after joining in the transfer window on loan from Bournemouth.

"He's a good player, you can see what he brings to the team," Neil said.

"He's composed on the ball, can pick a pass, he's aggressive, snuffs out attacks and tactically understands the game.

"I think he brings an extra dimension to the team."

Pearson, who was previously signed by Neil at Preston, says he comes to Stoke with a bit of a point to prove, having only started three Premier League games for the Cherries.

"I've struggled with fitness over the last six months not playing as frequently as I'm used to. I think you lose a bit of confidence," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I know the gaffer well and how highly he rates me. I've got to prove to a lot of people I'm still capable at this level.

"I know lads who go on loan to places and they don't quite treat it like their own club. I want to do myself proud so you'll never see me not put in 100% - I think the fans can rely on that."