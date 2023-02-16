Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scott McKenna, who has 29 caps, is a key player in Steve Clarke's Scotland side

Defender Scott McKenna is a major doubt for Scotland's opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers after being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

McKenna was forced off in Nottingham Forest's defeat by Fulham last week.

The 26-year-old's absence would add to Steve Clarke's selection concerns for the double-header at home to Cyprus and Spain on 25 and 28 March.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is out long term and striker Lyndon Dykes recently spent over a week in hospital.

Scotland players struggling for game time at their respective Premier League clubs include Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Fraser.

But Nathan Patterson, sidelined by injury since early January, is nearing a first-team comeback with Everton and fellow full-back Aaron Hickey of Brentford has returned from a four-month lay-off.