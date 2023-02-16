Neil Warnock has been out of football since leaving Middlesbrough in October 2021

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has said he "did not need much convincing" to come out of retirement to take over at the Championship strugglers.

The 74-year-old was appointed Terriers manager for a second time on Monday, 28 years after his first spell.

Town are 23rd in the second tier, four points adrift of safety.

"If I was going to come back, it was always going to be to a club I love. I'm really excited for the challenge," he said.

"I didn't need much convincing. Before this my wife Sharon had said never in a million years, but she was excited about this as well.

"I'm going to enjoy it and I want to leave them in a better place. I might be 74 but I'm excited like a little kid.

"I think all my career if you were to ask the other coaches in my league which team they don't want to play against, I think I'd be right up there.

"I want the lads to enjoy it. I've told them they're lucky I've come out of retirement! So let's enjoy it together."

The former Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff boss has won eight promotions in his lengthy career but has been out of management since being sacked by Middlesbrough in October 2021, and said in April 2022 that he had retired.

However, the chance to take over until the end of the season at a club he led to promotion to the second tier in his first spell in 1995 proved to be too good to turn down, and he cut short a holiday to the United States to return to West Yorkshire.

He is the Terriers' third boss this season after both Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham were sacked with the club in the relegation zone.

Warnock, who has managed a record 1,603 matches in English professional football, will now look to steer the club to safety as they bid to avoid becoming the first side since Leeds United in 2007 to suffer relegation from the Championship a season after losing the play-off final.

"The goals aren't coming and we're conceding too many. It's not a great recipe, so we've got to sort that out," he added.

"We've got to try and eliminate these errors and that's what we'll be working on.

"I've got to come up with situations where we can cause other teams problems. I don't think there's been enough forward play."

Town, who are winless since 29 December and have suffered successive defeats by Wigan and Stoke, host Birmingham City on Saturday.