Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina, who is available after suspension, played on loan for Fulham in 2020-21

TEAM NEWS

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has said "it will be difficult" for top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to overcome a hamstring issue in time to face Wolves.

Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano definitely remain unavailable.

Midfielder Mario Lemina returns from suspension for Wolves.

Boubacar Traore is not quite ready to play after a groin injury, while Hwang Hee-chan is at least a week away from being fit.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I thought Wolves had turned a corner under Julen Lopetegui, so I certainly didn't see them losing to Bournemouth last weekend.

In contrast, Fulham got a great result with their win at Brighton and Marco Silva's side are flying at the moment. For them to be sixth and chasing a European spot is just amazing.

They could be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has a hamstring problem, on Friday but they are at home and, even without him, I think they will find a way to win.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham's only victory in 13 league matches against Wolves was 2-0 at Craven Cottage in the Championship five years to the day before this latest fixture (D3, L9).

The Cottagers have gone four Premier League games without a goal versus Wolves since Ryan Sessegnon scored in a 1-1 home draw on Boxing Day 2018.

A Wolves triumph would equal their club record of seven Premier League wins against a particular opponent. They've beaten both Southampton and West Ham seven times.

Fulham

A win would give Fulham 41 points, the highest tally by a promoted team after 25 fixtures of a 38-match Premier League season.

Only the two Manchester clubs have earned more points than Fulham's 19 since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

Sixth-placed Fulham's solitary defeat in 17 league games this season against teams currently below them in the table came at West Ham in October (W11, D5).

They can equal the club top-flight record of four consecutive clean sheets, set in March 1963 and matched in December 2001.

Manor Solomon can become only the second Israeli player to score in three successive Premier League appearances, emulating Ronnie Rosenthal for Liverpool in November 1992.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves can win consecutive away league matches for the first time since a run of four from December 2021 to February 2022.

Their only point from five Premier League visits to London this season came in a 1-1 draw at Brentford in October.

Wolves are unbeaten in their past seven top-flight away games against promoted opposition since a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in July 2020.

Craig Dawson is one short of 250 Premier League appearances.

Mario Lemina scored one goal in 28 Premier League matches for Fulham during a loan spell from Southampton in 2020-21.

