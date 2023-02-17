Ian Holloway and Grant McCann are on the Motherwell shortlist to replace Steven Hammell as manager, with interim boss Stuart Kettlewell also keen on the role as Jack Ross drops out of the running. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Hibs and Dundee United boss Jack Ross was interested in the Motherwell position and held informal talks earlier this week only to have second thoughts on his next career move. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale refers to Chris Sutton as a "comedy act" pundit after the former Celtic striker questions whether the walk-in goal gifted to Partick Thistle at Ibrox last weekend would have happened under the same circumstances in an Old Firm derby. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson opens up on his own Malik Tillman moment as a player under his father at Yeovil Town, saying he is not sure he would trust himself to allow the opposition to score in a similar situation. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes Rocco Vata, 17, could have what it takes to become a future star for the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Scotland and Celtic manager Gordon Strachan is a shock climber in the betting market to be the next man in charge at Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland and Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay is set to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future as he shared a social media image of himself in a hospital bed shortly after undergoing surgery.(Football Scotland) external-link

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie is in contention to join Uefa's executive committee and will learn in April if he has been successful. (Daily Record) external-link