Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has signed a two-year contract extension, committing him to the club until 2026.

The centre-back was stripped of Villa's captaincy last July by former manager Steven Gerrard but has impressed since Unai Emery's arrival at the club.

Mings, 29, had played every minute in the Premier League under Emery before he missed last Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Manchester City through injury.

The defender's previous deal had been set to expire in June 2024.

He has made 149 appearances since joining Villa from Bournemouth, initially on loan, in January 2019.

Mings helped Villa win promotion back to the Premier League before signing a permanent deal that July.

Since moving to Villa Park, he has become a regular and won 17 England caps.