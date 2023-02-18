Last updated on .From the section Football

Iceland drew all three of their games at 2022 Euros, against Italy, France and Belgium

Wales were frustrated by Pinatar Cup favourites Iceland as they were held to a goalless draw in Spain.

Despite being 16 places higher than Wales in the world rankings, Iceland struggled to carve out any real chances against Gemma Grainger's side.

Wales had the better of proceedings throughout, but could not break the deadlock despite chances for Rachel Rowe, Ceri Holland and Jess Fishlock.

The draw means Iceland lead the Pinatar Cup, ahead of Wales on goal difference.

Both sides are on four points after victories in the first round of matches, Scotland's 2-1 win over Philippines earlier on Saturday sees them sit third on three points.

This was a different test altogether for Grainger's team, after enjoying close to 80% possession against the Philippines on Wednesday.

Iceland, who featured at the 2022 Women's Euros, were comfortable maintaining possession of the ball inside their own half.

Wales pressed high and were almost rewarded for their efforts on nine minutes when a poor touch from Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir midway inside her own half gifted to ball to the returning Fishlock.

Fishlock, who was making her 138th appearance for Wales, played in Rowe but the resulting curling effort went high and wide of the target.

Iceland almost took the lead on 18 minutes in bizarre fashion when Hayley Ladd's backpass was missed by Laura O'Sullivan on the edge of the area, but the Wales goalkeeper managed to get back just in time to clear the ball off the line.

For the most part, both sides struggled to break each other down in the opening half hour before the game burst into life.

First Holland sent a volleyed effort out of the arena after a lovely through ball from Rowe.

From the goalkick Iceland broke through Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir, who surged into the Welsh box, but Gemma Evans got back brilliantly to turn behind the attempted pass to Bergling Thorvaldsdottir - who would have had a tap-in at the back post.

The best chance of the half fell to Rowe, who was picked out by Angharad James' cutback after fine work down the right from Wales, but the Reading midfielder's effort was saved well by the towering Cecilia Runarsdottir.

Wales finished the half strongly, dominating possession in threatening areas, but could not find a breakthrough before half-time.

Iceland started the second half quickly, winning an early corner which was not dealt with by the Welsh defence initially before eventually being cleared to safety.

Wales were next to threaten when Kayleigh Green picked out Fishlock on the edge of the area but her shot was straight at Runarsdottir.

Grainger's side threatened again a minute later when Rowe played Holland in behind the Iceland defence, the Wales winger cut inside smartly on to her right foot but curled her effort over the bar.

Iceland made a triple change to attempt to swing momentum in their favour, bringing on Dilja Zomers, Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Olof Sigridur Kristinsdottir.

Kristinsdottir scored both goals against Scotland in midweek, and her physical presence up front gave Iceland a platform to build on as they started to take control of the game.

Wales were almost handed the opening goal when Runarsdottir swung a wild punch at a corner kick and missed the ball, but Evans could not turn the it in at the back post.

Iceland finished the game on top, and could have won it in the 86th minute when Jonsdottir was found unmarked at the back post from a corner kick but skewed her volley wide.

The Wolfsburg forward had the final chance of the game in added time, but her lofted effort hit the side-netting with Laura O'Sullivan way off her line.

Wales finish their Pinatar Cup campaign against Scotland on Tuesday, and will need to better Iceland's result against the Philippines - or win by two goals more than Thorsteinn Halldorsson's side - to win the competition.