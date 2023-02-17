Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City players were unhappy with Anthony Taylor for awarding Arsenal a penalty, and later protested as Eddie Nketiah was booked for a foul on Ruben Dias

Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Wednesday's Premier League game.

Both sets of players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor at different times dueing the match at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal protested when City's Erling Haaland was awarded a penalty, a decision then overturned by VAR.

City were unhappy at the decision to award Arsenal a first-half penalty and later with an Eddie Nketiah foul.

Nketiah was shown a yellow card for the challenge on City's Ruben Dias.

In a statement, the FA said external-link : "It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with Arsenal's players surrounding the match official during the 56th minute, and Manchester City's doing so during the 42nd and 64th minutes."

Both clubs have until Tuesday to respond to the charges.

The FA has announced trials for referees at grassroots level to wear bodycams in an attempt to prevent abuse towards officials.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said he hoped it would have a "positive impact" on behaviour.

In a recent BBC questionnaire, hundreds of referees said they feared for their safety.