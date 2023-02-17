Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Morecambe are 21st in the League One table and a point off safety

The English Football League has invited potential Morecambe owner Sarbjot Johal to discuss his proposed takeover of the League One club.

The Shrimps said earlier in February that the 20-year-old was in the process of completing a purchase of the club.

The league, however, says that some of the required information they have asked for has still to be received.

"As with any proposed change of control, there are a number of requirements to be met," the EFL said.

"[These] primarily relate to the owners and directors' test self-declaration, providing future financial information, along with evidencing the source and sufficiency of any funding.

"Whilst some of the information requested several months ago has been received, further details are still required, and the league has invited Mr Johal and his advisers to a meeting later this month to discuss further the proposed transaction.

"No approval on any change of control at Morecambe will be made until the proposed purchaser and club satisfy in full the requirements of the EFL's regulations and the appropriate levels of due diligence are completed."

Co-chairman Graham Howse previously said that Johal, through his company Sarb Capital, had recently purchased equity in the club.

The Lancashire club has been up for sale by owners Bond Group Investments since September, with Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring stepping down from the board.

Whittingham and Goldring also owned rugby union side Worcester Warriors, who went into administration in September and were subsequently banned from playing in the Premiership this season and relegated to the second tier.

Morecambe, in just their second-ever season in League One, are currently 21st in the third tier, a point adrift of safety.